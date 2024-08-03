ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Man Trying To Sell Heroin Dropped By Drone Held In Sriganganagar

Sriganganagar (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Police have arrested a suspected smuggler, who was attempting to sell heroin that was dropped by a drone from Pakistan, in Sriganganagar district on Saturday.

The accused, a resident of a village near Kesarisinghpur area of ​​the district, was arrested near Jassa Singh Marg and is currently being questioned as to how he collected the heroin from the international border.

Sriganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav said acting on a tip-off about the supply of heroin in the district, an investigation was initiated and a suspected smuggler was arrested during a raid that was launched.

The SP said that last week, three packets of heroin, weighing 1.5 kg that is worth Rs 7.5 crore in the international market, were dropped here through drones from Pakistan. The accused had sold off a portion of the heroin and now came to Sriganganagar to sell off the rest when he was apprehended by the police team, he said.