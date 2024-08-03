ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Man Trying To Sell Heroin Dropped By Drone Held In Sriganganagar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Acting on a tip-off, a special team of Sriganganagar Police conducted a raid and arrested the accused today. Police are questioning him about how the three packets of heroin that were dropped by drones last week reached him.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Sriganganagar (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Police have arrested a suspected smuggler, who was attempting to sell heroin that was dropped by a drone from Pakistan, in Sriganganagar district on Saturday.

The accused, a resident of a village near Kesarisinghpur area of ​​the district, was arrested near Jassa Singh Marg and is currently being questioned as to how he collected the heroin from the international border.

Sriganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav said acting on a tip-off about the supply of heroin in the district, an investigation was initiated and a suspected smuggler was arrested during a raid that was launched.

The SP said that last week, three packets of heroin, weighing 1.5 kg that is worth Rs 7.5 crore in the international market, were dropped here through drones from Pakistan. The accused had sold off a portion of the heroin and now came to Sriganganagar to sell off the rest when he was apprehended by the police team, he said.

According to sources, the accused had contacted a youth from the village, who was trying to search for prospective customers. It was this youth who had informed the accused about some customers who were eager to buy heroin in Sriganganagar.

Ram Vilash Bishnoi, in-charge of the district special police team of Sriganganagar said the accused is being interrogated and probe is on to find out as to how the heroin from the border reached him. Also, his links with other smugglers are being investigated, Bishnoi added.

