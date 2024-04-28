Reel to Real: Rajasthan Man to Marry Robot As Per Traditional Indian Customs

Jaipur: An engineer from Rajasthan's Sikar district is so much in love with robotics that he is getting married to a robot, named Giga. He will marry Giga by following with all the rituals and with blessings of elders, he added.

Surya Prakash Samota said Giga is being built at a cost of around Rs 19 lakh in Tamil Nadu, while its programming is being done in Delhi. He said that robotics has attracted him since childhood and he has a keen interest in artificial intelligence and humanoid robots.

Even though Surya Prakash wanted to pursue his career in artificial intelligence, his family wanted him to serve the nation. Thus, after passing school he prepared himself to join the Army. He qualified the exams and got selected in the Navy.

However, seeing his passion for robots, his family later allowed him to pursue his dream career. After which, Surya Prakash took admission in a BTech course and completed his engineering from Ajmer Government College. Then, he pursued further studies in robotics and worked on a host of projects.

Speaking about his marriage with robot Giga, Surya Prakash said his entire family will participate at the wedding. "When I first told my parents about my decision to marry a robot, they were shocked. But later I managed to convince them," he said.

Giga's programming will cost around Rs 5 lakh and it will be in English but Hindi programming can also be added whenever desired, he said. Giga can work for eight hours at a stretch and can do all kinds of household chores including fetching water, saying hello, welcoming guests and so forth.

Surya Prakash said he has worked on more than 400 robotics projects till now. During the Covid pandemic, medicines and food were given to patients through robots in Jaipur's Sawaiman Singh Hospital. These robots were built by him. He had also built a model of touchless voting machine during the pandemic.

Now, he is set to work with the Israeli Army and will soon leave for Israel. After returning to India, he will try to join the Indian Army, he said.