Rajasthan: Man Kills His Wife In Bharatpur on Suspicion On Infidelity; Held

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

A man from Bharatpur in Rajasthan killed his wife on suspicion of infidelity. The Rajasthan Police has apprehended the accused and is probing the matter.

Representational image (Getty Images)

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): A man allegedly killed his wife in the Bramabad village of Bharatpur district on the suspicion of infidelity on Sunday, police said.

"The accused Narendra was angry that his wife was speaking on the cell phone for a long time. He first hit his wife and then smashed her head into the corner of a bed at around 11 am. The woman later died," said Assistant Sub-Inspector Bharat Ram of Rudawal police station.

According to Ram, the police reached the spot on receiving the information and apprehended the accused. He added that the deceased has been identified as Renu.

"Renu was rushed to a local hospital. She died there while undergoing treatment. Her relatives have been informed and the body will be handed to them after completion of the post-mortem," the ASI added.

He further said that Narendra and Renu had tied the knot five years ago. "During interrogation, Narendra told us his wife mostly stayed at her parent's house. Renu was Narendra's second wife and his first wife had died during pregnancy," added Ram.

The ASI further said that a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) will be registered in this regard and Narendra will be produced in a local court.

