Rajasthan Man Jailed For Life For Raping 6-Year-Old Girl In Bhilwara

Bhilwara: The POCSO Court-1 here on Thursday sentenced an accused to life imprisonment on charges of raping six-year-old girl in 2023. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2.15 lakh on the accused, reports said.

As per Dharamveer Singh Kanawat, the Special Prosecutor of Bhilwara POCSO Court No 1, the incident took place on May 7, 2023, when the minor girl was asleep in her house with her family in Kotwali police station area of ​​Rajasthan. At around 2.30 am, the accused, then unknown, picked her up and took her to the bushes where he sexually assaulted her. He then fled after leaving her back in her house.

Following the incident, the girl's family members reached Kotwali police station and registered a complaint, based on which a case was registered. Subsequently, an investigation was launched by police. On the basis of CCTV footage, police nabbed the suspect youth Krishna, son Virendra Singh Rajput, and took him into custody.

Police said the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. Investigating officer DSP Narendra Singh Dayama and his team arrested the accused and later presented a 101-page chargesheet in Bhilwara POCSO court. During the hearing in the court, statements of 35 witnesses were recorded. POCSO Court-1 judge Balkrishna Mishra, while hearing the case, termed this case as rarest of rare and sentenced the accused to life imprisonment, and fined Rs 2.15 lakh.