Rajasthan Man Forgets To Buy Vegetables, Upset Wife Attempts To End Life, Dies During Treatment

Dholpur: A 22-year-old woman allegedly attempted suicide following a minor dispute that rose after her husband returned home without buying vegetables in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Monday. Family members rushed Lakshmi to the district hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The incident took place in Kaithari village of Sapu area of Dholpur. Raghuveer Singh, an autorickshaw driver, said he had gone to his village on Sunday when his wife called him and asked him to buy vegetables from the market while returning home. However, he had completely forgotten. When he returned home empty-handed, Lakshmi inquired about the vegetables and he told her that he had forgotten.

The incident led to a minor disagreement between them and the woman went to her home. Sometime later, the family discovered that Lakshmi had attempted to end her life. They immediately admitted her at the district hospital. On information, local police reached the spot for investigation.

Prem Singh of Sapu police station said the woman's statement was taken at the hospital. "Prima facie it seems she tried to end her life over a minor dispute with her husband. Police took the body into custody and shifted it to the mortuary for postmortem. The case is being investigating from all aspects," he said.

Suicide is not a solution

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.