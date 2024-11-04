ETV Bharat / state

Scam Alert: Rajasthan Man Duped Of Rs 20 Lakh After With Promise Of Exchanging Old Currency Notes

Sikar: A resident of this district of Rajasthan was allegedly cheated by five persons of Rs 20 lakh by promising a 10% commission to him for facilitating the exchange of old Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 100 crore.

The victim, Rakesh Poddar, complained that three months ago a Fatehpur resident, Banwarilal Prajapat, introduced him to another person, Sumer Singh, who claimed to possess old Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 100 crore and wanted them to exchange with new notes. They also assured to give a 10% commission to Rakesh for the work.

Rakesh was made to meet another accused Shankar Singh for making the exchange. However, Singh demanded Rs 50 crore for the work, after which the fourth accused, Bhim Singh Kumawat, introduced his company and offered help to facilitate the exchange for a lesser amount.

Subsequently, Rakesh was made to meet the company's manager, Shailesh Ramesh, who quoted Rs 40 lakh as the initial price for booking a slot for exchanging the old currency notes. The victim immediately handed over Rs 20 lakh to Shailesh. However, after some days, he realised that no such company existed and he had been cheated.