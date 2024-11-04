ETV Bharat / state

Scam Alert: Rajasthan Man Duped Of Rs 20 Lakh After With Promise Of Exchanging Old Currency Notes

The Sikar resident was cheated after promising a 10% commission to him for facilitating the exchange of old Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 100 crore.

Rajasthan Man Duped Of Rs 20 Lakh With Promise Of Exchanging Old Rs 2000 Notes
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 53 minutes ago

Sikar: A resident of this district of Rajasthan was allegedly cheated by five persons of Rs 20 lakh by promising a 10% commission to him for facilitating the exchange of old Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 100 crore.

The victim, Rakesh Poddar, complained that three months ago a Fatehpur resident, Banwarilal Prajapat, introduced him to another person, Sumer Singh, who claimed to possess old Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 100 crore and wanted them to exchange with new notes. They also assured to give a 10% commission to Rakesh for the work.

Rakesh was made to meet another accused Shankar Singh for making the exchange. However, Singh demanded Rs 50 crore for the work, after which the fourth accused, Bhim Singh Kumawat, introduced his company and offered help to facilitate the exchange for a lesser amount.

Subsequently, Rakesh was made to meet the company's manager, Shailesh Ramesh, who quoted Rs 40 lakh as the initial price for booking a slot for exchanging the old currency notes. The victim immediately handed over Rs 20 lakh to Shailesh. However, after some days, he realised that no such company existed and he had been cheated.

Following the incident, Rakesh filed a complaint against Sumer, Shankar, Bhim, Shailesh, and another manager of the fake company, namely Anil, at the police station.

Assistant Sub-Inspector SI Vidhadhar Singh, who is investigating the case, confirmed the incident and said that the named people swindled Rs 20 lakh from Rakesh, and the police are searching for the accused.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation in May 2023. However, the deposit and/or exchange of these notes was available at bank branches and RBI offices until October 7, 2023.

Read More

  1. Bengaluru Police Bust Fake Currency Racket, Arrest Five Accused
  2. Bihar Police Arrests Three For Smuggling Rs 2 Lakh In Fake Currency

Sikar: A resident of this district of Rajasthan was allegedly cheated by five persons of Rs 20 lakh by promising a 10% commission to him for facilitating the exchange of old Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 100 crore.

The victim, Rakesh Poddar, complained that three months ago a Fatehpur resident, Banwarilal Prajapat, introduced him to another person, Sumer Singh, who claimed to possess old Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 100 crore and wanted them to exchange with new notes. They also assured to give a 10% commission to Rakesh for the work.

Rakesh was made to meet another accused Shankar Singh for making the exchange. However, Singh demanded Rs 50 crore for the work, after which the fourth accused, Bhim Singh Kumawat, introduced his company and offered help to facilitate the exchange for a lesser amount.

Subsequently, Rakesh was made to meet the company's manager, Shailesh Ramesh, who quoted Rs 40 lakh as the initial price for booking a slot for exchanging the old currency notes. The victim immediately handed over Rs 20 lakh to Shailesh. However, after some days, he realised that no such company existed and he had been cheated.

Following the incident, Rakesh filed a complaint against Sumer, Shankar, Bhim, Shailesh, and another manager of the fake company, namely Anil, at the police station.

Assistant Sub-Inspector SI Vidhadhar Singh, who is investigating the case, confirmed the incident and said that the named people swindled Rs 20 lakh from Rakesh, and the police are searching for the accused.

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation in May 2023. However, the deposit and/or exchange of these notes was available at bank branches and RBI offices until October 7, 2023.

Read More

  1. Bengaluru Police Bust Fake Currency Racket, Arrest Five Accused
  2. Bihar Police Arrests Three For Smuggling Rs 2 Lakh In Fake Currency

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FRAUD OF 20 LAKHS IN SIKARFRAUD IN THE NAME NOTE EXCHANGEOLD CURRENCY EXCHANGE SCAM

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Trump Vs Harris: As America Votes, Here Is What To Expect In World's Most-Watched Election

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.