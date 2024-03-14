Rajasthan: Man Arrested for Duping People by Posing as PA of Uttarakhand CM

Bhilwara: A fraud posing as the personal assistant of Uttarakhand Chief Minister, duped several people including Bhilwara municipal council deputy chairman Ramlal Yogi, of crores of rupees, police said. The accused was arrested by a team of Bhilwara Police from Uttarakhand and has now been sent to police remand.

The accused, identified as Saurabh Vats, son of Brijmohan Vats, is a resident of Dehradun and allegedly duped people on the pretext of arranging tenders for supplying dresses in government schools of Uttarakhand.

ASI Sabir Mohammad of Pratapnagar police station said that Saurabh cheated Ramlal Yogi of Rs 15 lakh following which, the latter registered a complaint at Pratapnagar police station and investigations were initiated.

In a separate case, Saurabh was also accused of duping a textile businessman from Bhilwara of Rs 1.17 lakh in the same manner and a case was lodged against him. A search was launched for Saurav and he was finally arrested by police. Searches are now underway for other accused including a former secretary of Uttarakhand Chief Minister, police added.

According to police, Saurav used to claim himself to be the CM's PA and duped people by promising that he would help them bag government tenders for suppling school dresses in Uttarakhand. ASI Sabir Mohammad said that apart from these two cases, Saurav has four other similar cases of fraud registered against him in Dehradun police station. Also he has cases registered against him in Moradabad and Delhi, police added.

"A thorough investigation has been initiated and we are trying to nab all those who are involved in the case," police said.