Rajasthan: Man Allegedly Shoots Woman, Kills Self In Kota, Probe On

Kota: A shocking shooting incident in Kota's RK Puram police station area late on Friday night has left a young woman injured and a man dead. The incident took place near the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve office on Rawatbhata Road, police said.

According to police, the deceased has been identified as Karan Gurjar, a resident of Anantpura, while the injured woman hails from Dadabari and is a practising lawyer. Police said that preliminary investigation suggests that an argument broke out between the two, following which, Karan allegedly shot the woman, and believing her to be dead, he ended his life.

RK Puram Station Officer Mahendru Maru confirmed that both individuals were found in a critical condition, lying in a pool of blood near a two-wheeler. The police sent them to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared Karan brought dead, while the woman is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be in a serious condition.

Police said that the motive behind the altercation and shooting is yet to be ascertained. "Investigating officers are now trying to determine the nature of relationship between Karan and the woman, the source of the weapon, and whether any third person was involved in the incident. Karan's body has been take to the hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination," the police official added.

Police said that a thorough investigation will be carried out to uncover the exact sequence of events and the reason behind the tragedy.