Rajasthan: Man Accused Of Raping American Woman Shot At With Pellets Under Mysterious Circumstances In Ajmer; Probe Underway

Ajmer( Rajasthan): A a man accused of raping an American woman was shot at with pellets in his body under suspicious circumstances leaving him injured in Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Thursday, officials said.

The incident came a day after the American woman lodged a complaint against him in the women's police station of Bundi on Wednesday accusing him of raping her.

An official said that the man identified as Manav Singh Rathod, who lives near Rajgarh village in Nasirabad Sadar police station area, was shot under suspicious circumstances. Manav Singh received pellets in his legs, hands and chest. The circumstances around the shooting are not clear yet.

ASI Hukum Chand Chaudhary of Nasirabad Sadar police station said that the station in-charge Kailash Sahay had informed him that the man Manav Singh Rathore, a resident of Chainpura ki Dhani near Rajgarh village, was “cleaning the gun when a bullet was fired and his body was hit by pellets”. In an injured state, Manav Singh Rathore was admitted to a private hospital in Panchsheel in Ajmer with serious injuries on his left hand palm, left leg and right arm due to the pellets, Chaudhary said. He was later referred to JLN Hospital in Ajmer for specialised treatment.

Chaudhary said that Rathore's statement will be taken on record and further investigation is going on. ASI Hukum Chand Chaudhary said that apart from Manav Singh Rathore's friend Yogendra, three other friends were also present while cleaning the gun.

A zero number FIR was registered in Bundi Women Police Station on Wednesday against Rathore on charges of raping an American woman. The woman alleged that she was introduced to the accused Manav Singh Rathore on Facebook adding he promised to marry her after which she came to Jaipur from America on 3 July. The accused raped her during their stay in a hotel from 3 July to 21 July, the woman said.