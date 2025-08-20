Bhilwara: A man accused of raping his daughter-in-law in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district died by suicide here on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place in Gopalpura village, triggering complaints from two parties, prompting the police to launch an in-depth probe.

Earlier this month, a woman lodged a complaint in the Mandalgarh Police Station, accusing her father-in-law, who lives in the same household, of raping her repeatedly over the past two years.

“When the woman came to us with the complaint, we immediately registered a case and started an investigation. However, on Tuesday, the accused allegedly took the extreme step in his fields after reportedly being distressed by the allegations and the social stigma attached,” the Police Station In Charge Officer Shankar Singh said. “He was shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara in critical condition and died during treatment on Wednesday,” Singh said.

Rajasthan Man Accused Of Rape By Daughter-In-Law Dies By Suicide In Bhilwara (ETV Bharat)

Following his death, police registered a separate case against the woman and her relatives based on a complaint filed by the deceased man’s son.

“The son alleged that his wife and her family had falsely accused his father of rape and had demanded Rs 50 lakh (approx. $60,000) to withdraw the case,” the officer said.

The man’s family also claimed that constant pressure and humiliation in the community drove his father to attempt suicide. “The deceased’s son has demanded strict action against the culprits,” Singh said, adding that no arrests have been made so far, even though both matters are being investigated.

