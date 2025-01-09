ETV Bharat / state

JEE Aspirant From MP Dies In Rajasthan's Kota

Kota: A 20-year-old youth, who was preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was found dead in his PG room in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Abhishek, a resident of Guna in Madhya Pradesh, who had been preparing for the JEE at a coaching institute in Kota since May last year. He lived in a PG room in the Dakaniya area under the Vigyan Nagar Police Station here.

It is the second case of suicide by a coaching student within 24 hours in coaching hub Kota as another JEE aspirant from Haryana, identified as Neeraj (19), was found dead in his hostel room late Tuesday evening.

Vigyan Nagar Police Station SHO Mukesh Meena told PTI that Abhishek (20), a resident of Guna in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly died by suicide in his PG room.

The deceased youth had been preparing for JEE-Mains at a coaching institute here since May last year, he added.