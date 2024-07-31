ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Man From Kota Offers Haircuts To Poor Government School Children For Free

Brijesh Kumar Sen, in an attempt to help government school students coming from financially poor backgrounds, offers free of cost haircuts to them. He began this unique initiative on July 11 and since then has provided this service to 500 children across 10 government schools.

Sen's team offers haircut to a maximum of 80 students per day. (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Kota: In an extraordinary attempt to financially assist government school students coming from poor households and maintain their hygiene better, a citizen from the Balita has started a unique campaign by offering free hair cuts to them in the school premises.

Brijesh Kumar Sen has already provided this service to 500 children from about eight to 10 government schools. His staff at the salon includes six members: Durgesh Sen, Shubham, Raj, Lakhan, Ram Pramod Sen. His wife Mamta Sen chalks out the plan before organising the camps.

Since its commencement on July 11, Sen has been setting up camps across schools four days a week. Sen's team offers haircut to a maximum of 80 students per day.

Hailing Sen for his masterplan and its success in such a short time span, GSS Ram Nagar Banjara Basti Nantha school teacher Sanjay Chandel said that earlier students never got a haircut on time but now they do, all thanks to Sen.

"Some students used to get stylish haircuts done and flaunt them at school. Now all of them have the same haircut," he said happily. Sen first came and sought permission from the principal after which he gradually started setting up the camps, Chandel said.

Chandel also complained about students often skipping schools when they forgot to get their haircut over the weekend. "Now, they cannot give any excuses as the haircuts are offered in the school premises," he said.

Sen was concerned about children from poor families who often could not afford a haircut. He thought that such a unique campaign would promote communal solidarity and help kids from backward classes achieve more.

"Daily-wage labourers do not have the luxury of availing leaves. Therefore, they can never take their kids to the barber on time. That is why I began this campaign. My next aim is to provide haircuts to the mentally retarded and homeless. I will also visit orphanages and old age homes to serve the destitute for free," Sen added.

Sen had earlier worked in the UAE as a human resource manager. After his father's death, he returned to Kota and set up a salon there. "Currently, I don't have female employees at the salon which is why I am not being able to offer the service to girl children. I am looking out to hire female staff for providing service to female students as well," he added.

