ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Kisan Mahapanchayat Calls For State-wide 'Village Bandh' From Jan 29

Jaipur: In a unique protest, the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Rajasthan has called for a 'Village Bandh' from January 29 across the state to press for better irrigation facilities and crop prices for farmers.

Addressing a press conference in Dudu, National President of Mahapanchayat Rampal Jat said that an estimated 45,537 villages of Rajasthan are expected to take part in the bandh starting January 29. Baldev Maharia, District Minister Ramakishan, social worker Ranjit Rinwa, Gheesaram Jangid were present on this occasion.

About Rajasthan 'Gaon Bandh'

Jat said that during the bandh, locals will stay in the village and will sell their respective produce in the village itself. Except for emergency situations, the use of motor transport will be shunned during the bandh, he said.

“If someone has to buy any product of the village, then he will have the facility to come to the village and buy it. This will enable the buyers of the product to get pure and quality products. This will also help do away the ill effects of adulteration in food items,” Jat said. He said that the bandh is also aimed at bringing the bargaining power to the farmer and determining the price of his product himself.