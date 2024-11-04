Rajasthan: Kin Welcome Birth Of Girl Child In Unique Fashion; They Announce To Donate Their Bodies After Death

Sikar: In a gesture which can be seen as a departure in Rajasthan, a state where the rate of female infanticide rate is very high among other states of the country, a family in Chandpura has welcomed the birth of a girl child in an unusual way that looks unbecoming of a society which generally prefers male children over girls.



In this part of the country, to avoid having a second or third daughter, families pay for illegal sex determination tests during pregnancy, and abortions if the foetus is female. Exceptions naturally become surprise. In case of Chandpura family, they announced their decision to donate their bodies soon after the birth of a girl child in the house, setting a trend of sort.



Six people including great grandfather, grandfather and grandmother in the family have pledged to donate their bodies once they die. All happily filled the pledge form for donation of their bodies on Sunday.



Soon after the birth of a daughter in the house, the joy of great grandfather Rameshwarlal Pachar, grandfather Ramchandra Singh Pachar and grandmother Geeta Devi knew no bounds. They all collectively agreed to donate their bodies after their death. Inspired by them, family members Suman Baheti and Sanwali resident Ramprasad and wife Anju also pledged to donate their bodies. They lost no time to fill up pledge forms together.



Family members said they have taken the decision of donating the bodies keeping in mind the interest of practitioners of medical colleeges for research purpose. Ramchandra said a few months ago, he had heard the news of the crisis due to availabiliy of bodies in the medical college. The birth of a girl child acted as another trigger for his decision to donate his body.



Soon after they informed the medical college authorities about their decision, they were asked to fill up the form. The head of the Anatomy Department of Shri Kalyan Medical College, Dr. Saryu Sain and Dr. Deepak Yadav got pledge forms filled.