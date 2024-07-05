Rajasthan: Kanhaiyalal Murder Accused Riyaz Attari Briefly Hospitalized

Ajmer: The health of Kanhaiyalal murder accused Riyaz Attari deteriorated in the high security jail in Rajasthan's Ajmer after which he was admitted to Ajmer JLN Hospital for treatment amid tight security.

Jail sources said that Riyaz Attari complained of pain in his stomach and eyes after which he was taken to the hospital amid tight security. After taking medical advice, the accused Riyaz Attari was taken back to the high security jail amid tight security. The in-charge of Civil Lines police station, Kotwali police station and the force accompanied were also deployed in the hospital besides 12 armed jail personnel.

Riyaz Attari was taken back to the high security jail after consulting ophthalmologists and physicians at the jail. Attari is the accused in Kanhaiya Lal murder case. Besides Riyaz Attari, Gaus Mohammad is also imprisoned in the high security jail of Ajmer.

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiyalal was killed by two Muslim men on June 28, 2022 for allegedly supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against the last Prophet of Islam. The accused had also shot a video of the murder, which was posted on social media at the time. After the murder, the accused fled towards Rajsamand, where thy were caught by the police. The investigation was later handed over to the NIA, which then arrested nine accused in the case of whom one got bail from the court. The NIA also made two Pakistani nationals Salman and Abu Ibrahim accused in the case.