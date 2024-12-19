Rajasthan MLA Turns Chef; Cooks 'Haldi Sabzi' To Inspire Students Explore Local Cuisine

Jodhpur: In a unique initiative, Jodhpur City MLA Atul Bhansali stepped into the kitchen at the State Institute of Hotel Management on Thursday here in Rajasthan in a bid to preserve the local food culture.

Wearing a chef’s uniform, he demonstrated how to prepare Haldi Sabzi—a traditional winter delicacy of Jodhpur and Marwar. Calling it a “superfood” for the chilly season, Bhansali explained the health benefits of the dish to the students.

Jodhpur City MLA Atul Bhansali turns chef to preserve local Rajasthan cuisine (ETV Bharat)

MLA Bhansali shared that the institute's director had recently approached him, expressing concern over declining interest in culinary courses post-COVID-19. During their discussion, they talked about teaching students the art of preparing Jodhpur’s local, traditional dishes. A chartered accountant (CA) by profession, a cooking enthusiast at heart, Bhansali, decided to lead by example.

MLA cooks with passion and purpose

Before stepping into the kitchen, Bhansali dressed in a chef’s uniform and shared the basics of preparing Haldi Sabzi with the students. He explained the recipe step by step to the students.

Bhansali chopped cheese and added it to the dish, while suggesting alternative ingredients to enrich the flavour with the students. Additionally, he introduced the students to Jodhpur’s royal dishes like Gulab Jamun Sabzi and Chakki, highlighting their rich heritage.

The Rajasthan MLA also took to X to share the ETV Bharat Rajasthan desk's video story of the event.