Rajasthan: 3 Dead, 10 Injured As House Collapses In Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer: Three persons died and 10 others were injured here when a mud house collapsed in Mohangarh town of Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district on Monday night, police said. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident and appealed to the local people to move to a safe place. The deceased are Nandu, Sunita and Manju.

The dead bodies were then taken into custody and sent for post-mortem. Jodhpur experienced multiple wall collapse incidents during the day as heavy rains swamped low-lying portions of the district. According to a police official, the wall's base was damaged by the sand beneath the building sinking as a result of heavy rain.

As a result, the wall could not support itself and collapsed, burying ten makeshift houses that had been built along the factory wall. The injured are being treated at the AIIMS, Jodhpur, police added.

Nandu and Manju Devi hailed from Pratapgarh district while Sunita hailed from Kota district. Police confirmed that at least nine were rescued but three of them could not be saved after neighbours were alerted by their loud noise.

Several residences and buildings sustained damage as a result of the flooding that affected several places. On the outskirts of Jodhpur city, the government-run Sangaria School's wall collapsed. A house belonging to a Bhil family collapsed due to waterlogging, near the Osian police station, collapsed as a result of waterlogging.

As many as 30 to 40 goats perished in Singhasni, Luni, after a wall collapsed due to rain. Parts of Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Tonk, Bundi, Pali, Balotra, and Barmer are being severely flooded by heavy rainfall. As precautionary measure, schools have been closed in the majority of these locations. Schools in Ajmer will be closed for two days, August 5 and 6.