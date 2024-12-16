Rajasthan: Jaipur Coaching Centre Sealed After Gas Leak Sparks Protests

Jaipur: The Greater Municipal Corporation in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Monday sealed the Utkarsh Coaching Center after a gas leak left 10 students unconscious, the previous day. The incident triggered protests by student organisations, demanding strict safety measures and regular inspections of coaching institutes.

A team from the municipal corporation, police, and forensic science laboratory (FSL), today, inspected the building before the sealing. Authorities collected dust and sewage water samples for analysis. With tensions running high, most coaching centres in the Gopalpura Bypass area stayed shut on Monday as a precaution.

Jaipur Coaching Centre Sealed After Gas Leak Sparks Protests (ETV Bharat)

The incident occurred on Sunday, 15 December, during a Sanskrit class when students reported a strange smell in the room. As the odour intensified, several students began feeling unwell, and 10 of them fainted. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where most were discharged the same night, though a few remained under treatment.

Student organisations allege that overcrowding and lax safety standards caused the situation. “Where there’s space for 200 students, they cram in 800,” said Nirmal Choudhary, a student leader. NSUI state president Vinod Jakhad criticised the unchecked operations of coaching centres, accusing them of charging hefty fees while ignoring safety norms.

Students at the coaching centre, however, were unhappy with the decision to seal it, saying it could disrupt their studies. “We came here to build our careers, not get caught up in politics,” said one student.

Meanwhile, officials said the centre will remain sealed until the investigation is complete. “The reason for the gas leak and students fainting is still unclear,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Yogesh Choudhary. Deputy Commissioner Laxmikant Katara assured that the building’s compliance with safety norms, including fire NOCs and structural standards, will be thoroughly reviewed. The issue has reignited concerns over safety in coaching institutes.

The municipal corporation, in July, had sealed two major coaching centres after three civil service aspirants drowned to death at a Delhi Coaching Centre. The incident had raised concerns over the safety measures in these privately owned institutions.