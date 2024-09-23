ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Israeli 'Bed Chabad' Reopens After 4 Months In Pushkar

Pushkar (Ajmer): The Bed Chabad community centre of Jews in Rajasthan's Pushkar, which was closed for four months, has been reopened on Monday along with deployment of several armed police personnel.

Israeli religious leader Shimsho Godstein is set to arrive here with his family. Following the centre's reopening, there will be an influx of Israeli tourists here.

Bed Chabad manager, Hanuman Prasad Bakolia, said that the centre is closed for four months every year as Israeli tourists stop coming here in summer. The centre was closed on May 2 and the Israeli religious leader had returned to his hometown along with his family. Bakolia said that no one except Israeli nationals are allowed to enter Bed Chand, where religious rituals are performed.

Jewish New Year to be celebrated: Baholia further said that on October 2, Israel's biggest festival Rosh Hashnath, which marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year, will be celebrated with great pomp and a large number of Israeli tourists are expected to come here. Preparations have also begun for the occasion and arrangements are underway for holding mass religious worship, cultural programmes, mass feasts and others.