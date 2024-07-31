Rajasthan: Indira Gandhi's Birth Anniversary Excluded From Academic Calendar 2024-25

Bikaner (Rajasthan): Schools in Rajasthan will no longer celebrate former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19.
The Shivira Panchang or the annual academic calendar for 2024-25 that was released by the Secondary Education Department has not included Gandhi's birth anniversary but mentions about her death anniversary.
So long, the government and private schools across Rajasthan had been observing Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19 but this time the day has not been mentioned in the academic calendar.
Till now, during Gandhi's birth anniversary, schools observed national unity week. But now, the weeklong event has been changed to 'harmony week'.
As per the academic calendar, the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' will be observed on June 25 and a notification has also been issued in this regard. Gandhi had imposed Emergency on June 25, 1975 and the Centre has decided to commemorate the day as a dark phase of Indian history when the "Constitution of India was trampled upon". The imposition of Emergency had lasted for two years till March 1977.
Now the BJP-government in Rajasthan has walked on the footsteps of the Centre and decided to observe 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' on June 25.
From now onwards, 'Swarn Mukut Mastak Diwas' will be observed on August 5 to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and 'Veer Savarkar Jayanti' on May 28 to celebrate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Vinayk Damodar Savarkar.
The other important dates include 'Desh Prem Diwas' on January 23 to commemorate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, 'Surya Namaskar Diwas' on February 4 and 'Matr Pitr Diwas' on February 14.
