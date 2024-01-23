Loading...

Rajasthan: IAS officer Premsukh Bishnoi suspended after arrest in corruption case

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 23, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

IAS officer Premsukh Bishnoi suspended after arrest in corruption case

Premsukh Bishnoi, director of the fisheries department was arrested by ACB on January 19 after being caught red-handed accepting Rs 35,000 as bribe. The court has sent him to jail while the state government has suspended him for violating the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969.

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has suspended IAS officer Premsukh Bishnoi after he was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) four days back while accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000. Bishnoi was the director of the state fisheries department.

A suspension order issued by joint secretary Priya Balram Sharma, stated that Bishnoi prima facie was found accused under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and section 120B of the IPC in a case registered by the ACB. Bishnoi was arrested by ACB on January 19 and kept in custody for more than 48 hours, it added.

Exercising powers conferred under Rule 3(2) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969, IAS Bishnoi is being suspended, the order stated. During his suspension, Bishnoi will be under the office of the principal secretary to the personnel department.

After completion of 48 hours of his arrest on Monday, Bishnoi was produced in the court and the latter sent him to jail. The court has handed over the investigation to ACB deputy superintendent Abhishek Pareek.

ACB ADG Hemant Priyadarshi said that a complainant was received against Bishnoi alleging him of corruption. The complainant had claimed that he wanted to obtain a licence from the fisheries department for fishing and rearing fish in Annapurna pond of Tonk. In exchange for the licence, Bishnoi and additional director Rakesh Dev demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from him, he alleged.

Both Bishnoi and Dev were arrested by the ACB.

