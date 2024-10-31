Rajasthan Horror: Woman Who Ran Beauty Parlour Goes Missing, Body Found In Six Pieces After 4 Days

Jodhpur: The severed body of a woman, who ran a beauty parlour in Jodhpur and went missing four days ago in the city, was recovered by police on Wednesday.

According to police, the call list of the deceased woman revealed the name of Gul Mohammed, her family friend, who remained untraceable since she went missing.

ACP Ravindra Bothra said the Gul cut her body into six pieces and buried severed parts. Bothra said Anita Chaudhary's husband Manmohan lodged a missing case at the Sardarpura Police Station on Tuesday.

During the investigation, the police checked the call list of the deceased's mobile and came to know that she had a conversation with Gul Mohammad. After that, police reached Gangana in the Boranada police station area, where Gul Mohammad's wife was traced. The woman tried to evade police queries at first but later said she was at her sister's house for three days.

Upon her return, she came to know about the murder of her husband. Gul told her that Anita had been murdered and her body was buried behind at the house. Based on the lead provided by Gul's wife, police retrieved the body parts and sent them to AIIMS for post-mortem. ACP Bothra said that efforts are on to arrest Gul Mohammad. The motive for the gruesome murder is not known.

The victim and murderer ran shops in the same place

Anita used to run her beauty parlour in Agarwal Tower on Sardarpura B Road. Gul also has a shop in the same tower, where they got acquainted. On October 27, Anita went to the beauty parlour, but when she did not return home at night, aggrieved family members launched a mad search and her husband lodged a missing report in Sardarpura police station on October 29.