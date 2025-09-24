ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Horror: Newborn Found Buried With Stones Stuffed In Mouth In Bhilwara

Villagers rescued the newborn after hearing groans. Doctors confirmed burns and mouth injuries from Feviquick.

Representational Image (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 24, 2025 at 12:47 PM IST

Updated : September 24, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST

Bhilwara: A newborn was found buried under stones with his mouth stuffed with stones and sealed using adhesive near Sit Mata Kund Temple in the forests of Bijolia, in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, police said on Wednesday. Police said that the infant, estimated to be 10 to 15 days old, was rescued by villagers on Tuesday evening and admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to witnesses, the incident came to light when a shepherd passing through the temple area heard faint groans. On inspection, he discovered the infant under a pile of stones. Villager Bhanwar Singh and others quickly rushed to the spot, pulled the child out, and alerted the police and medical authorities.

Doctors treating the infant confirmed signs of severe abuse. Dr Mukesh Dhakad, who first examined the infant, said he was extremely weak, with burns on the left side of his body due to heat exposure and cuts on his mouth from Feviquick. He said, "The infant was stabilised after primary treatment and shifted to the pediatric ward."

Dr Arun Gaur, Principal Medical Officer of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, said that the infant's condition has improved, and he is under close monitoring."Various tests are being conducted. His condition is now stable," he said.

The Bhilwara Child Welfare Committee was immediately informed of the case. Committee member Vinod Rao stated that the child has been placed in the pediatric ward of the hospital for further treatment. The process to shift him to a foster home once his condition stabilises has already been initiated.

The incident has sparked outrage in the region. Rajasthan Police have launched an investigation to identify those responsible for abandoning and attempting to kill the infant.

Last Updated : September 24, 2025 at 1:10 PM IST

