Rajasthan Horror: Newborn Found Buried With Stones Stuffed In Mouth In Bhilwara

Bhilwara: A newborn was found buried under stones with his mouth stuffed with stones and sealed using adhesive near Sit Mata Kund Temple in the forests of Bijolia, in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, police said on Wednesday. Police said that the infant, estimated to be 10 to 15 days old, was rescued by villagers on Tuesday evening and admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Bhilwara, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to witnesses, the incident came to light when a shepherd passing through the temple area heard faint groans. On inspection, he discovered the infant under a pile of stones. Villager Bhanwar Singh and others quickly rushed to the spot, pulled the child out, and alerted the police and medical authorities.