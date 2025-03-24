Rajasthan Horror: Married Woman Blackmailed & Gang-Raped For Months, Names 18 Accused In Police Complaint

Churu: In a horrifying case, a 32-year-old married woman of a village under Dudhwakhara police station area of Rajasthan's Churu district, has accused as many as 18 men of gang raping her on several occasions.

The matter came to light after the survivor lodged a complaint with the Mahila police, based on which a case was registered. DSP Sunil Jhajharia informed that Mahila Police has registered a case against 18 accused, all identified, as per the statement of the woman. "The survivor's medical examination has been conducted at the Bharatiya Hospital and investigation is underway."

Speaking on the incident, DSP Jhajharia informed, "The survivor revealed in the complaint that she used to visit the house of prime accused Gyan Singh frequently along with others owing to a marriage in his house. Nearly 18-19 months ago, accused Gyan Singh called her to his house on some pretext and when she reached, he closed the door and raped her forcibly by threatening to kill her. She said the accused threatened that if she reveals this to anyone, he would kill her and her children. The woman stayed silent out of fear. Taking advantage of the situation, Gyan Singh sexually assaulted her several times."

Blackmailed With Obscene Video

The survivor further disclosed in the police complaint that after a few days, Gyan Singh asked her to come to the house of another accused Ramavatar, where two others Natthu Singh and Kan Singh were already present. She alleged that all of them gang raped her and made an objectionable video. After this, the accused allegedly shared the video and the phone number of the woman with some of his friends, following which more people started to blackmail and sexually exploit the survivor.

The woman alleged that the accused threatened her and took her to Taranagar several times in a car and raped her in a hotel room there.

DSP Jhajharia informed that even when the woman left her village and shifted to another place with her husband, the accused kept on blackmailing her over the phone. Asking her to return to their village, they threatened to ruin her life by making the video viral, after which the woman finally narrated the ordeal before her husband and both of them approached the police to file a complaint. The woman mentioned in the complaint that she has been raped by Bhal Singh, Kan Singh, Natthu Singh, Bhanwar Singh, Laxman Singh, Gyan Singh, Ramavatar, Mukesh, Mahendra, Ramdayal, Raghuveer, Dhanne Singh, Prem Singh, Pawan, Rakesh, Ranjit Singh, Roop Singh, Mahendra Singh and several others.

Police have registered a case against all the accused and started an investigation, confirmed the DSP.