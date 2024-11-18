Rajasthan Hit-And-Run: Wedding Dispute Over Firecrackers Leaves One Dead, 7 Injured

Dausa: A hit-and-run during a wedding ceremony in the Dausa district's Ladpur village left one teenager dead and seven others seriously injured on Sunday night. The tragedy occurred after a heated argument escalated between the bride's and groom's families outside the wedding venue over the bursting of firecrackers.

According to the police, a youth, who was part of the groom's procession, had a verbal duel with the bride's relatives about parking his car near the area where the firecrackers were being set off. The disagreement quickly turned violent when the accused drove his car into a group of people standing nearby.

The hit-and-run resulted in eight people being seriously injured. Among them, 17-year-old Golu Meena, a resident of Ladpura, later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Jaipur. Several other victims, including Shaukeen Meena, a cousin of the bride, sustained severe injuries.

Laldot MLA Ramvilas Meena, who was present at the wedding, rushed to the scene after hearing the screams. He immediately arranged for the injured to be admitted to Lalsot District Hospital, from where eight critically injured individuals were referred to hospitals in Dausa and Jaipur.

MLA Ramvilas Meena said, "It was the wedding of Kailash Meena's daughter. The fight began when the groom's procession from Bhagwatpur village arrived at the bride's village at Dausa. The man, who was driving the car, allegedly had an argument with the bride's relatives over the bursting of firecrackers outside the wedding venue."

Ramnivas Meena, Lalsot police station in-charge, said, "The incident occurred around 8.30 pm. The accused, after the argument, ran over people with his car and fled the scene."

"As of now, the accused is on the run and a manhunt has been launched to nab him. Further investigation into the cause of the altercation is also on," the police said.