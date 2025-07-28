Rajasthan HC To Hear Salman Khan’s Appeal In Kankani Poaching Case On September 22

Jodhpur: The hearing on Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s appeal in the Kankani blackbuck hunting case in the Rajasthan High Court will take place on September 22.

The Court has fixed the date for listing and hearing the appeal after it was brought to the notice of Justice Manoj Kumar Garg’s bench by advocate Mahipal Vishnoi that despite the directions to club various appeals, Salman’s appeal had not been listed yet.

The High Court heard the 'leave to appeal' filed by the government against the acquittal of Bollywood personalities Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre in the much talked about Kankani hunting case. The appeal related to Salman Khan has also been transferred to the High Court in the same case.

The Kankani blackbuck poaching case is a high profile case dating back to 1998 where a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Luni police station accusing Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Dushyant Singh, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu of deer hunting.

Except for Salman Khan who was awarded a five year sentence, all the co-accused were acquitted on April 5, 2018. Salman had filed an appeal against the sentence in the District and Sessions Court at Jodhpur that granted him bail.

Meanwhile, the state government had filed a leave to appeal in the Rajasthan High Court against the acquittal of Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Dushyant by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate at Jodhpur. The hearing on this is pending.

On the other hand a petition was filed on behalf of Salman Khan to transfer the appeal challenging the five year sentence to the High Court for which orders were given on March 21, 2022.

The Rajasthan High Court had given the instructions to hear all the appeals together but Salman Khan's appeal had not been listed before the Court.