Rajasthan High Court Suspends Sentences Of Four Convicts In Ajmer Rape And Blackmailing Case

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has suspended the sentences of four convicts and given them bail in the 1992 rape and blackmail case in Ajmer.

A division bench of Justice Indrajit Singh and Justice Bhuvan Goyal on Friday stayed the sentence of Nafees Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Salim Chishti and Syed Zameer Hussain, who are serving life imprisonment in the case, till the disposal of the appeal.

The court has asked to release all the four accused on bail while hearing the application for suspension of sentence filed in the appeal of the four accused.

The accused had challenged the order of the POCSO Court of Ajmer of August 20, 2024 in the appeal.

Two High Court relief to the accused came on the grounds that two of them were not named in the FIRs and the other two have already served nearly nine years of imprisonment.

While the prosecution opposed the suspension of sentences, Vinay Pal Yadav and Ashish Rajoria, representing the convicts, said that the High Court had found no evidence linking Zameer Hussain and Iqbal Bhati saying neither of the two had been identified by the survivors.

The case is related to the rape and blackmail of more than 100 girls in Ajmer in 1992. A total of 18 accused were named in the case. In 1998, the High Court reduced the sentence of four accused from life imprisonment to ten years while four others were acquitted.

The Supreme Court ordered the release of the accused after serving the sentence while another accused Sohail Ghani surrendered after being absconding for about 29 years.