Rajasthan High Court Calls For Panel To Implement Heatwave Action Plan

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has directed the state's chief secretary to form a coordination committee comprising officials of different departments for effective implementation of heatwave action plan and various schemes made to strengthen the preparedness of healthcare.

Taking suo motu cognizance of heatwave and climate change in the state, the court asked the Union Home Ministry, India Meteorological Department and state government to come up with a comprehensive plan on tackling the issue. The court said it had taken suo motu cognizance of similar issue in May last year and issued instructions to the government. But even after around 10 months, no action plan has yet been made by the state government. Even no arrangements have been made for sprinkling water on the roads. This apart, ORS packets, mango panna etc were also not distributed to protect people from heatwave, the court observed. The court said that the people of the state cannot be treated like animals and it cannot turn a blind eye to their sufferings.

The court said the upcoming summer in Rajasthan is a big challenge for public health. In such a situation, the state government needs to take appropriate steps at all levels to keep the state free from heat stroke cases. The court has asked the Central and state government to plant trees on both sides of the road in every district of the state and create green public places. The court directed all district collectors to submit a report on the steps taken to comply with the interim instructions on the next hearing on April 24.