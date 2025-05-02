Special ED Court Grants Interim Bail To Former Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi

Jaipur: A special Enforcement Directorate (ED) court on Friday granted interim bail to former minister Mahesh Joshi from May 8 to 11 to attend the post-death rituals of his wife.

Joshi is in jail for his alleged involvement in the Rs 900 crore scam of Jal Jeevan Mission. He will have to surrender at 8 am on May 11 after the interim bail period ends. Earlier, the ED court had granted four-day interim bail to Joshi on April 28 to perform the last rites of his wife. On the application filed by Joshi to extend this interim bail period, the court had kept the decision in abeyance till Friday after hearing the arguments of both the parties on Thursday.

Joshi had surrendered on Thursday evening after the interim bail period ended. In the application, advocate Deepak Chauhan stated that Joshi has to participate in the rituals after the death of his wife. Chauhan said Joshi is 71 years old and is disturbed after the death of his spouse.

"During the interim bail, he fully complied with the conditions and did not tamper with the evidence. He is a resident of Jaipur and has movable and immovable property in the city. There is no possibility of him fleeing," the plea stated. It added that there is no investigation pending against Joshi and he is already in judicial custody. "Extending his interim bail period will not make any difference to the status of the case," the plea stated.

Chauhan further stated that co-accused Sanjay Badaya was given interim bail for 12 days after the death of his mother. "Therefore, Joshi's interim bail period should be extended for nine days," he added. ED advocate Ajat Shatru Meena said Joshi has already been granted interim bail for for days. "In such a situation, this application is akin to reviewing the previous order of the court. In such a situation, the application should be rejected," he said. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted interim bail to Joshi from May 8 to 11.