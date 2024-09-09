Rajasthan High Court Issues Notice, Seeks Progress Report Over Search For Missing Man In Nahargarh Hills

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The Rajasthan High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government to submit a status report by September 20 regarding the recovery of Rahul Parashar, a youth who went missing from the Nahargarh hills.

Rahul along with his brother went missing during their visit to the Charan Mandir in Nahargarh on September 1. While police traced Ashish's body in the Nahargarh hills on September 2, Rahul is yet to be traced.

The division bench of Justice Indrajit Singh and Justice Bhuvan Goyal of the Rajasthan High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state governmnet and sought a progress report from the DGP, Home Secretary, ADG of Anti-Human Trafficking Unit and other police officials in the case. The bench issued the notice on the habeas corpus petition of Suresh Chandra Sharma, father of the missing youth Rahul.

The petitioner said that his two sons Rahul and Ashish had left on September 1 saying that they were going to visit Nahargarh, but did not return. The next day, the police recovered the body of Ashish on the hill, who had an injury on his head, while Rahul has not been found yet. The petitioner also accused the police of negligence saying that police did not help in the case at the initial stage and asked them to find both the youths on their own level.

The petitioner said he suspects that someone has kidnapped Rahul and urged the court to direct the police to search for him and present him in the court.