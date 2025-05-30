ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan High Court Grants Bail To Naresh Meena In SDM Assault Case

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has ordered the release of Naresh Meena, an independent candidate, on bail. He was accused of slapping the SDM at the booth during the by-election voting on the Deoli-Uniyara assembly seat. A single bench of Justice Anil Upman gave this order while hearing the second bail petition of Naresh Meena.

During the hearing, the petitioner's advocate, Mahesh Sharma, said that the case is of simple assault, while the petitioner has been in judicial custody for several months. The charge sheet has been presented after completing the investigation in the case.

At the same time, the lower court has also framed the charges. In this case, several cases have been registered against the petitioner due to political rivalry. Given these circumstances, it was argued that he should be granted bail.

Opposing the bail plea, the government counsel stated that the petitioner, who is contesting elections for public office, assaulted a government official on election duty. If someone aspiring to become a public representative behaves in such a manner, what message does it send to the general public? Therefore, he should not be granted bail. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court has approved the bail petition. On the other hand, Justice Praveer Bhatnagar has concluded the hearing on the bail application of Naresh Meena in the Samravata riot case.