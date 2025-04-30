ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Permits Rape Accused To Abort 20-Week Foetus

The court has directed the superintendent of SMS Hospital to get the abortion of the victim done safely within three days.

Rajasthan High Court has given permission to abort the 20-week fetus of an unmarried rape victim
Rajasthan High Court (ETV Bharat)
Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has granted permission to abort the 20-week foetus of an unmarried rape victim.

The court has directed the superintendent of SMS Hospital to get the abortion of the victim done safely within three days at a women's hospital or Janana Hospital as per necessary norms. At the same time, the court directed to keep foetus safe for DNA testing in future. Justice Shubha Mehta passed the order while approving the petition of the victim's mother.

In the petition, advocate Nagma Bano said that the accused had raped the victim on the pretext of marrying her. The victim became pregnant and later a case of rape was registered against the accused. The petition stated that the victim is an adult and become pregnant due to rape. It added that the victim suffered mental and physical trauma due to the rape and pregnancy. She then decided to terminate the pregnancy and had sought to abort the 20-week foetus.

During the hearing, in compliance with the court order, SMS Hospital examined the victim and presented the medical report. The report stated that abortion will have no adverse effect on the victim. It further stated that the victim is suffering from anemia and needs blood transfusion before abortion.

