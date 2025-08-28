Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Sub-Inspector Recruitment Over Paper Leak Scam

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has cancelled the Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2021, which was conducted for 859 posts. It ruled that the selection process was compromised following the high-profile paper leaks.

The order was passed by Justice Sameer Jain in a petition filed by Kailash Chandra Sharma and others. On August 14, the court had reserved its judgment after hearing arguments from both parties.

The petitioners had alleged that the paper leak took place at three levels, which compromised the sanctity of the exam process. They argued that the leak was reported at the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and the examination centres, as well as through the use of dummy candidates.

“After the paper was leaked, it was distributed across the state. It is not possible to identify who benefited,” senior advocate R.P. Singh told the court.

During the court proceedings, the state government admitted irregularities in the recruitment process but argued against cancelling the selection.

Advocate General Rajendra Prasad and Additional Advocate General Vigyan Shah, who represented the government, said the probe had already found 68 trainees guilty, of whom 54 were arrested. Other accused persons either quit or remain absconding, according to them. “The government wants to reach the bottom of the matter so the punitive action can be taken against those implicated without scrapping the entire recruitment process,” Prasad said, noting that a Cabinet Sub-Committee had recommended against cancelling the exam.

Counsel for selected candidates also opposed the move and warned that the move would ruin the future of over 500 recruits, many of whom had left other government jobs to join the police. But, the court ruled that the fairness of the exam had been irreparably damaged and scrapped the recruitment despite the objections.