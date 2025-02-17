ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Health Dept Issues Alert After Influenza B Cases Detected In Hanumangarh

Rajasthan health department is regularly collecting information from CMOH, Hanumangarh about the health condition of people of the district.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 6:36 PM IST

Jaipur: Rajasthan health department has issued an alert after three children died of an unknown viral infection in Hanumangarh district last week. Later, Influenza B was confirmed in the reports of the deceased.

Public Health Director Dr Ravi Prakash Sharma said that Influenza B cases have been reported in Hanumangarh after which, the department is constantly monitoring the area.

"Information is being regularly collected from the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMHO) of Hanumangarh and the health department team is also keeping a close eye on the wellbeing of the residents. It has now been revealed that the children did not die of any unknown virus but Influenza B was detected in their blood samples. Often, this virus leads to pneumonia, increasing possibilities of death," Dr Sharma said.

According to doctors, Influenza B is usually associated with cold, cough and flu, but sometimes due to lack of proper treatment, condition worsens, turning it into pneumonia. Children are at a higher risk of developing pneumonia if they have weak immune system or any chronic health problem, they said.

Dr Sharma said that an alert has been issued to all CMOHs and other health officials across the state to be cautious and instructions have been given to keep an eye on the medical condition of people.

Also, regular health screenings and door-to-door surveys are being conducted by the health department.

