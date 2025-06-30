ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Seeks Govt Response On Rising Cyber Crimes; 'I Too Was Targeted,' Reveals Chief Justice

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has asked both the Central and state governments to file response on the growing menace of cyber crimes and incidents of 'digital arrests' which has "affected countless innocents".

Shockingly, during the hearing on Monday, chief justice MM Shrivastava revealed that recently he had narrowly escaped falling victim to digital fraud. CJ Shrivastava stated how he had received a suspicious call and when he realised it was fake, he immediately handed over his mobile phone to the registrar.

Notably, the High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter in January 2024, citing a sharp rise in digital arrest cases and online financial frauds which targeted people across the country. Hearing the case, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Shrivastava and Justice Manish Sharma issued the directive and sought responses from Centre and state government in this regard.

The court observed that thousands of innocents have lost their hard-earned money while a few victims took the extreme step and ended their lives.

"People from almost every field are falling victims to digital arrest and cyber crime. In such a situation, there is a need to protect them from these crimes and take concrete action against them," the bench noted.