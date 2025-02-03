Rajasthan HC Hands Over Custody Of Two Minors To Mother Over Social Media Concerns

Jaipur: In a significant ruling, the Rajasthan High Court has handed over custody of two minor children from their grandparents to their mother while taking serious note of the children's unsupervised use of social media. The court, however, allowed the grandparents to meet the children every Sunday.

This comes after the mother submitted a plea to the court, highlighting the inability of grandparents to properly care for the children—an 11-year-old girl and her seven-year-old brother. The mother also presented evidence of the girl's YouTube channel, showcasing reels and videos uploaded without any supervision from the grandparents.

Justice Pankaj Bhandari termed the minor girl’s use of social media without monitoring as a “failure” and “serious negligence” by the grandparents. The court warned that children's unsupervised usage of social media platforms increases their risk of cybercrime.

The court said the mother, being the natural guardian, was a better fit to nurture them and provide a safe environment and better future for the children. It also mentioned the mother's education and self-reliance as the main factors for the decision.

Meanwhile, the high court gave visitation rights to the grandparents to meet the children every Sunday from 12 noon to 5 pm despite their oversight. The children had been living with their grandparents following their father's death.