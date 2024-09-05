ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Grants Bail To Kanhaiya Lal Murder Accused Javed

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court on Thursday granted bail to Javed, one of the accused in the Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

A division bench of Justice Pankaj Bhandari and Justice Praveer Bhatnagar issued this order while accepting the bail plea of ​​the accused.

The petition claimed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested Javed without any solid evidence. It stated that the arrest was made only on the basis of call details but there was no evidence against him as per mobile location and CCTV footage.

Javed was arrested by the NIA in July 2022 and since then has been lodged in jail. The petition argued that he should be released on bail since he is behind the bars for a long time.

Opposing this, the government lawyer had said that the accused was allegedly involved in a brutal killing and had passed on information to the main accused about Kanhaiyalal's presence in the shop. In such a situation, he cannot be released on bail, the lawyer pleaded.