ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Grants Bail To Deoli-Uniara Bypoll Independent Candidate Naresh Meena In Samravata Violence Case

Jaipur: Rajasthan High Court granted bail to Independent candidate Naresh Meena in the violence and arson case in Samravata during Deoli-Uniara assembly by-election in November last year.

Meena was in spotlight then for slapping an Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary present at the polling booth on the voting day. Meena has been in jail since November 13, 2024.

A single bench of Justice Praveer Bhatnagar accepted Meena's bail plea and ordered his immediate release. Meena will come out of jail after a bail bond is presented in the lower court.

In the petition, Naresh Meena's advocate Fatehram Meena said that a case has been filed against his client due to 'political malice'. The advocate told the court that Meena has no involvement in the Samravata riot. He added that statements of about 144 witnesses are to be recorded in the case, which will take a long time. One co-accused in the case was already been granted bail.