ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Grants Bail To Deoli-Uniara Bypoll Independent Candidate Naresh Meena In Samravata Violence Case

Meena was in spotlight then for slapping an Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary present at the polling booth on the voting day.

Rajasthan High Court
Rajasthan High Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 11, 2025 at 6:48 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaipur: Rajasthan High Court granted bail to Independent candidate Naresh Meena in the violence and arson case in Samravata during Deoli-Uniara assembly by-election in November last year.

Meena was in spotlight then for slapping an Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary present at the polling booth on the voting day. Meena has been in jail since November 13, 2024.

A single bench of Justice Praveer Bhatnagar accepted Meena's bail plea and ordered his immediate release. Meena will come out of jail after a bail bond is presented in the lower court.

In the petition, Naresh Meena's advocate Fatehram Meena said that a case has been filed against his client due to 'political malice'. The advocate told the court that Meena has no involvement in the Samravata riot. He added that statements of about 144 witnesses are to be recorded in the case, which will take a long time. One co-accused in the case was already been granted bail.

In response, the state government's counsel said that Naresh Meena had incited people to riot. The counsel argued that vehicles were burnt and policemen were beaten up on his orders.

According to the government, 27 policemen were injured and 42 vehicles were burnt in the incident.

During the by-election, the people of Samravata village had boycotted voting. Independent candidate Naresh was sitting on a dharna with the villagers there. Subsequently, there was a clash between the villagers and the police following which the police had registered a case against Naresh Meena and took him into custody.

Read More

Rajasthan: Independent Candidate Who Slapped SDM Sent To Judicial Custody, Situation In Tonk Stable

Jaipur: Rajasthan High Court granted bail to Independent candidate Naresh Meena in the violence and arson case in Samravata during Deoli-Uniara assembly by-election in November last year.

Meena was in spotlight then for slapping an Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Amit Chaudhary present at the polling booth on the voting day. Meena has been in jail since November 13, 2024.

A single bench of Justice Praveer Bhatnagar accepted Meena's bail plea and ordered his immediate release. Meena will come out of jail after a bail bond is presented in the lower court.

In the petition, Naresh Meena's advocate Fatehram Meena said that a case has been filed against his client due to 'political malice'. The advocate told the court that Meena has no involvement in the Samravata riot. He added that statements of about 144 witnesses are to be recorded in the case, which will take a long time. One co-accused in the case was already been granted bail.

In response, the state government's counsel said that Naresh Meena had incited people to riot. The counsel argued that vehicles were burnt and policemen were beaten up on his orders.

According to the government, 27 policemen were injured and 42 vehicles were burnt in the incident.

During the by-election, the people of Samravata village had boycotted voting. Independent candidate Naresh was sitting on a dharna with the villagers there. Subsequently, there was a clash between the villagers and the police following which the police had registered a case against Naresh Meena and took him into custody.

Read More

Rajasthan: Independent Candidate Who Slapped SDM Sent To Judicial Custody, Situation In Tonk Stable

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAMRAWATA VIOLENCE CASETHIRD BAIL PLEA ACCEPTEDMEENA IN JAIL FROM NOVEMBER 13NARESH MEENA DEOLI UNIARA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Between Flood And Fear: 800 Villagers, 16 Pillars and A School Too Far

Stop Killing Games: 1 Million Voices Say ‘No’ To Vanishing Online-Only Video Games

From Anarkali To Modi Mango: Over 1,000 Varieties Showcase At Mango Festival In Lucknow

Re-Writing Bhagavad Gita: Maharashtra Youth Revives Timeless Text In Modi, Brahmi Script

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.