'Poverty Shouldn't Mean Prolonged Detention': Rajasthan HC CJ Highlights Bail Accessibility Issues

MM Shrivastava pointed out that many poor defendants find it nearly impossible to leave jail, even after being granted bail.

File image of Rajasthan High Court (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 8:53 AM IST

Jaipur: Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice MM Shrivastava on Sunday pointed at the systemic failures that prevent underprivileged individuals from accessing their right to bail.

Addressing a workshop for the Legal Aid Defense Council on Sunday, he pointed out that many poor defendants find it nearly impossible to leave jail, even after being granted bail.

"Once getting a bail order, a poor individual frequently is unable to meet conditions necessary, like depositing bail bonds or giving security," he Justice MM Shrivastava. This monetary inability can result in people spending longer in prison than their sentences demand.

The Chief Justice said that in spite of favourable court rulings, poverty keeps people in custody longer than is absolutely necessary. He admitted that the jail authorities, too, lack awareness of these systemic flaws and therefore add to the ongoing detention of indigent persons who cannot afford to pay for bail conditions.

Justice Shrivastava called on legal aid practitioners to campaign effectively. He asked them to explain to the courts that defendants are often not in a position to offer the necessary financial security. He identified the Legal Aid Defense Council as an integral part of the justice system and insisted that its success was directly related to the effectiveness of legal aid services.

