Rajasthan HC Annuls 12-Year Marriage As Wife Conceals Schizophrenia

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has annulled the marriage between a couple after 12 years as the wife had failed to disclose her mental illness before wedding.
A division bench of Justices Indrajit Singh and Anand Sharma observed that concealing information about serious mental illness from the husband and his family before wedding is constituted a fraud under section 12(1)(b) of the Hindu Marriage Act. Evidence and medical documents suggest that the wife was suffering from schizophrenia, which is not just a temporary mental issue but a serious psychological disorder that can prevent a person from leading a normal married life, the court added.
Schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder that affects a person's thinking, feeling and behavior. Some of its symptoms are hallucination, delusion, disorganised thinking and reduced emotional expression.
Advocate Umashankar Acharya, husband's lawyer, told court that his client was married to a woman from Kota in 2013. After marriage, the woman behaved abnormally with her in-laws and their relatives. A prescription issued by a psychiatrist was found in her luggage, which she had brought from her parents house. The prescription mentioned that she was undergoing treatment for schizophrenia, he added.
Based on this, the husband filed a petition in the family court, saying he was unable to have physical relations with his wife due to her mental illness, which she had not disclosed before their marriage.
Meanwhile, the wife accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment. She claimed that she was not suffering from any serious illness but was only depressed due to her mother and sister's accident a few days before the marriage. The family court had rejected the husband's petition on August 28, 2019. After this, the husband had filed a petition in the High Court.
After hearing the husband's petition, the division bench has declared their wedding void.
Annulment of marriage means declaring a marriage invalid as if it never existed. Unlike divorce, which legally terminates a valid marriage, annulment does not involve maintenance or property division.
