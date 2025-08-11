ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan HC Annuls 12-Year Marriage As Wife Conceals Schizophrenia

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court has annulled the marriage between a couple after 12 years as the wife had failed to disclose her mental illness before wedding.

A division bench of Justices Indrajit Singh and Anand Sharma observed that concealing information about serious mental illness from the husband and his family before wedding is constituted a fraud under section 12(1)(b) of the Hindu Marriage Act. Evidence and medical documents suggest that the wife was suffering from schizophrenia, which is not just a temporary mental issue but a serious psychological disorder that can prevent a person from leading a normal married life, the court added.

Schizophrenia is a chronic brain disorder that affects a person's thinking, feeling and behavior. Some of its symptoms are hallucination, delusion, disorganised thinking and reduced emotional expression.

Advocate Umashankar Acharya, husband's lawyer, told court that his client was married to a woman from Kota in 2013. After marriage, the woman behaved abnormally with her in-laws and their relatives. A prescription issued by a psychiatrist was found in her luggage, which she had brought from her parents house. The prescription mentioned that she was undergoing treatment for schizophrenia, he added.