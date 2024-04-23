Rajasthan: Groom Dies after Being Electrocuted during Haldi Ceremony in Kota

Rajasthan: Groom Dies after Being Electrocuted during Mehendi Ceremony in Kota

As per police sources, the deceased groom Suraj Saxena was electrocuted by a wire that was attached to the air cooler. He was rushed to a local hospital but was declared to be 'brought dead' by doctors.

Kota (Rajasthan): Celebrations turned into nightmare for a family on Tuesday after a man was electrocuted to death on his wedding, police said. The incident occurred while celebrations were in full swing during the groom's haldi ceremony on April 22 in Kota's Nanta district.

Nanta police station officer Naval Kishore Sharma said that the deceased Suraj Saxena (30) was a resident of the Keshavpura area in Kota. During his wedding organised at the Menal Residency Resort on the Bundi Road, he got injured by an electric shock and lost his life.

Despite being rushed to the hospital immediately, he was declared to be 'brought dead'. Preliminary investigation revealed that wires connected to the air coolers installed near the wedding spot led to the electrocution.

As soon as the groom was electrocuted, guests and relatives immediately tried to save him, but failed to do so as he fell unconscious thereafter.

After the incident, the body was sent to the MBS Hospital mortuary in Nayapura for post-mortem. Saxena's family is still trying to process the shock and are not in a position to say anything at the moment.

The bride, too, has turned numb and has been unable to speak since the death of the groom.

