Rajasthan Govt Teacher In Police Custody For Trying To Bribe Education Minister With Cash And Sweets

Jaipur: A government school teacher has been detained by police for allegedly trying to bribe state education minister Madan Dilawar, aspiring to find a place in a textbook writing committee.

The incident took place Monday morning during a public hearing at the residence of the education minister.

During the public hearing, the accused teacher, Chandrakant Vaishnav, who works at a Government Higher Secondary School in Budha block of Banswara district, reportedly handed Rs 5000 in cash, in an envelope, and a box of sweets, to the minister to get his work done. He also submitted an application mentioning his wish to be included as a writer in the textbook production committee of Rajasthan State Council of Educational Research & Training (RSCERT), Udaipur.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the minister said he initially accepted the letter without having any idea what was inside the envelope. As he was supposed to leave for Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan programme underway at Ramgarh Dam, he didn't check the envelope right away. However, just as he stepped out of the house, his photographer noticed and informed him that there was money inside. The minister was left baffled when he found Rs 5000 cash and a letter in the envelope. The teacher, who was still present at the venue, apologised after being reprimanded for his actions, sources said.

The minister made sure the concerned teacher didn't go scot-free. Soon, a departmental action was initiated againt him and he was placed under suspension. The minister also informed local administration and police, who reached the spot and took the teacher into custody.

"This is the first time in my 36-year political career that someone tried to bribe me. Perhaps this was the norm during the previous Congress government. The teachers of the state must have seen such a tradition one and a half years ago, before BJP came into power. So he must have thought that such practices would continue. But he did not know that BJP government here wants to eradicate corruption from its roots," said Dilawar, taking a jibe at Congress.

It also came to the fore that the concerned teacher Chandrakant Vaishnav, in his letter, mentioned that he was a volunteer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), to gain attention of the minister. However, Dilawar, who himself happens to be a former ABVP worker, dismissed this "ridiculous" claim, saying anyone can use such labels to gain favour, but true RSS or ABVP volunteers would never indulge in corrupt practices.

The education minister also recalled an incident when senior Congress leader and the then chief minister Ashok Gehlot had openly asked teachers during a meeting if any "money dealings" took place in the department, to which many reportedly acknowledged and responded saying "it happens".