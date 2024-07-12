ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Govt School Headmaster Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Abusing 6 Minor Girls

Dungarpur: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Friday sentenced a government school headmaster to life imprisonment for sexually exploiting six minor girl students, aged 8 to 12 years. Along with this, a fine of Rs 3.14 lakh has been slapped on him.

Headmaster Rameshchandra Katara, resident of Dadodiya was convicted under various sections of the POCSO Act. Government lawyer Yogesh Joshi said, on May 31, 2023, a complaint was lodged by the family members of the minor girls at Sadar police station alleging that six students of a government school were sexually abused by the 55-year-old headmaster.

According to the complaint, the accused used to call the girls to his chamber on the pretext of playing with them and would sexually abuse them. He would ask the girls to come to school even on holidays and sometimes took them home, where he would sexually exploit them, the complaint stated. The incident came to light after a student complained of injuries in her private parts and stomach ache.

Based on the complaint lodged by the parents, a case was registered and investigations were conducted. A chargesheet was presented in the court by the police.