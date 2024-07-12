ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Govt School Headmaster Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Abusing 6 Minor Girls

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Parents lodged a complaint on May 31, 2023 against the school headmaster accusing him of sexually exploiting six minor girl students. After which, a case was registered and chargesheet was presented in court. A special POCSO court has convicted the headmaster on Friday.

Rajasthan Govt School Headmaster Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Sexually Abusing 6 Minor Girls
Headmaster Rameshchandra Katara sentenced to life imprisonment (ETV Bharat Photo)

Dungarpur: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Friday sentenced a government school headmaster to life imprisonment for sexually exploiting six minor girl students, aged 8 to 12 years. Along with this, a fine of Rs 3.14 lakh has been slapped on him.

Headmaster Rameshchandra Katara, resident of Dadodiya was convicted under various sections of the POCSO Act. Government lawyer Yogesh Joshi said, on May 31, 2023, a complaint was lodged by the family members of the minor girls at Sadar police station alleging that six students of a government school were sexually abused by the 55-year-old headmaster.

According to the complaint, the accused used to call the girls to his chamber on the pretext of playing with them and would sexually abuse them. He would ask the girls to come to school even on holidays and sometimes took them home, where he would sexually exploit them, the complaint stated. The incident came to light after a student complained of injuries in her private parts and stomach ache.

Based on the complaint lodged by the parents, a case was registered and investigations were conducted. A chargesheet was presented in the court by the police.

After completing the hearing, court pronounced its verdict on Friday. The headmaster has been sentenced to life imprisonment under the POCSO Act and a fine of Rs 3,14,000 has also been imposed on him.

