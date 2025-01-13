ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Govt Orders Closure Of Schools In 28 Districts Due To Cold Wave

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has decided to close all schools in 28 districts of the state on Monday amid cold wave conditions after recent rain and hailstorm in the past few days.

According to an official, the districts where schools will remain closed for children up to class VIII on Monday include the capital Jaipur, Kotputli - Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Dausa, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Balotra, Barmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Ajmer, Beawar, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Bhilwara, Tonk, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Rajsamand and Deeg districts. However, the staff has been asked to report to the respective institutions.

Weather Forecast

According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain cloudy and dry on Monday with foggy conditions likely to continue. The cloudy weather is expected due to the reduction in the effect of western disturbance. The maximum temperature in the state is expected to be around 19 degrees and the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 7 degrees Celsius as per the meteorological department.