Rajasthan Govt Orders Closure Of Schools In 28 Districts Due To Cold Wave

The closure of schools comes as a precautionary measure amid cold wave and foggy weather conditions in the state.

Foggy weather conditions have led to poor visibility in Rajasthan
Foggy weather conditions have led to poor visibility in Rajasthan
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 13, 2025, 2:23 PM IST

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has decided to close all schools in 28 districts of the state on Monday amid cold wave conditions after recent rain and hailstorm in the past few days.

According to an official, the districts where schools will remain closed for children up to class VIII on Monday include the capital Jaipur, Kotputli - Behror, Khairthal-Tijara, Dausa, Sikar, Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Pali, Balotra, Barmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Kota, Baran, Bundi, Ajmer, Beawar, Nagaur, Didwana-Kuchaman, Bhilwara, Tonk, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Rajsamand and Deeg districts. However, the staff has been asked to report to the respective institutions.

Weather Forecast
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather will remain cloudy and dry on Monday with foggy conditions likely to continue. The cloudy weather is expected due to the reduction in the effect of western disturbance. The maximum temperature in the state is expected to be around 19 degrees and the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 7 degrees Celsius as per the meteorological department.

On January 14, Makar Sankranti, the meteorological department has forecast a light drizzle in the state, while there will be no major change in the minimum and maximum temperatures. On January 15, the period of light drizzle is likely to continue, along with cloudiness.

Alert In 15 Districts
The meteorological department has issued an alert for dense fog in Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Churu, Hanumangarh and Ganganagar advising caution for motorists in view of the reduced visibility.

