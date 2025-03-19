Rajasthan Govt Introduces Bill To Bring All Coaching Institutes Under Legal Ambit, Check Out The Provisions

Jaipur: The Bhajanlal Sharma-led government has introduced a bill to bring all coaching institutes of Rajasthan under the legal ambit and ensure transparency and accountability.
On Wednesday, state Higher Education Minister Premchand Bairwa tabled the 'Rajasthan Coaching Centre (Control and Regulation) Bill 2025' in the Assembly for a discussion. If the bill is passed, it will curb the arbitrariness of coaching centers and ensure the mental well-being and safety of all students and aspirants.
Last week, the bill received Cabinet nod in a move where government could exercise control over coaching centers in the state and provide mental strength and security to the students.
Higher Education Minister Bairwa said that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took cognisance of the complaints of parents amid rising unfortunate incidents involving students. "We have introduced the bill in the House seeking regulation of coaching institutes' norms. There is a provision to form a district-level and state-level committee to probe all cases of offense. Registration of all coaching institutes will be mandatory. Action will be taken if irregularities are found and coaching centres will be closed if repeated violations are found," he said.
The minister further stated that the government wants physical and mental well-being of students. "For overall development of personality, the atmosphere should be good. Only then students will be able to avail good education. This is our first attempt to bring control over coaching institutes. We will try to address all shortcomings," minister Bairwa said.
Key Provisions Of The Bill
- All coaching centers will be brought under the legal ambit, to ensure safe, disciplined and favourable environment for the students.
- Once bill is passed, no coaching centre will operate without obtaining a valid registration certificate. Application for registration must be submitted within three months from the date of commencement of the Act.
- If any coaching institute does not fulfill the conditions of registration, then a fine of Rs 2 lakh will be imposed for the first offense and Rs 5 lakh for the second offense while registration will be cancelled after further violation.
- Rajasthan Coaching Institutes (Control and Regulation) Authority will be formed in the state. The Secretary in-charge of Higher Education Department will be its chairman. Under the authority, a district-level committee will be formed in every district under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate.
- To make the system of coaching centers more transparent, a state-level portal and a 24x7 helpline will also be launched to provide mental support to students through counseling.
- Coaching center will be barred from publishing misleading advertisements, neither will they participate in any other kind of advertisements.
- If any student pays full fee for the course and discontinues midway for some reason, then the institute must refund the fees for the remaining period within ten days.
- Every coaching center will have to conduct monthly counseling sessions for the development of health and life skills of the students.
- Sessions at coaching institutes will not be held for more than five hours a day.
- After the proposed law comes into effect, it will be mandatory for every coaching institute to get registered.
