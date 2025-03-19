ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Govt Introduces Bill To Bring All Coaching Institutes Under Legal Ambit, Check Out The Provisions

Jaipur: The Bhajanlal Sharma-led government has introduced a bill to bring all coaching institutes of Rajasthan under the legal ambit and ensure transparency and accountability.

On Wednesday, state Higher Education Minister Premchand Bairwa tabled the 'Rajasthan Coaching Centre (Control and Regulation) Bill 2025' in the Assembly for a discussion. If the bill is passed, it will curb the arbitrariness of coaching centers and ensure the mental well-being and safety of all students and aspirants.

Last week, the bill received Cabinet nod in a move where government could exercise control over coaching centers in the state and provide mental strength and security to the students.

Higher Education Minister Bairwa said that Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma took cognisance of the complaints of parents amid rising unfortunate incidents involving students. "We have introduced the bill in the House seeking regulation of coaching institutes' norms. There is a provision to form a district-level and state-level committee to probe all cases of offense. Registration of all coaching institutes will be mandatory. Action will be taken if irregularities are found and coaching centres will be closed if repeated violations are found," he said.