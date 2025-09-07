ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Govt Extends Rs 5 Crore Aid To Flood-Hit Uttarakhand

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has extended financial assistance of Rs 5 crore to flood-ravaged Uttarakhand from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, an official statement said on Sunday.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conveyed solidarity with the neighbouring state during a phone conversation with his Uttarakhand counterpart, Pushkar Singh Dhami. He assured full cooperation in providing relief to affected families and in rehabilitation efforts.

According to the statement, a demand draft of Rs 5 crore has been sent to the Uttarakhand government to facilitate immediate relief distribution and rehabilitation works.