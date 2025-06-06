Rajasthan Govt Employee, Who Was Arrested For Spying For Pakistan, Brought To Jaisalmer For Intense Interrogation

Jaisalmer: Rajasthan Intelligence Bureau (IB) and security agencies have escorted Rajasthan state government employee, Shakur Khan, who was arrested on charges of sharing confidential information with Pakistan's ISI agents, from Jaipur to Jaisalmer after preliminary interrogation.

Now, Shakur's activities at various places are being probed and he is being constantly grilled. The focus is on Shakur's contacts, previous movements, bank transactions, departmental promotions and foreign trips.

Inspector General of Police (CID Security) Vishnu Kant Gupta said a convoy of two vehicles of Rajasthan IB and security agencies reached Jaisalmer on Wednesday night with Shakur. The team went to his residence at Mangalion Ki Dhani and his workplace, the Employment Office, where verifications were done in the presence of local police personnel. More than a dozen officers, including SHO CI Vinod Meena of CIC police station were involved in this action. Vinod Meena is the investigating officer of this operation and is leading the team on behalf of IB.

After reaching Jaisalmer, the investigation team met the SP at his office and shared the case details and upcoming action. The team will go to the JIC division of Jaisalmer's CID office, where Shakur will be made to undergo another round of detailed interrogation on Friday. According to police sources, Shakur's associates are likely to be identified and questioned on Friday.

Shakur, who was detained on May 28, was produced in the court and sent on police remand till June 10. So far, more than five central and state-level intelligence agencies have interrogated him. His mobile data, call details, social media activities and foreign contacts are being investigated.

Who is Shakur Khan?

Shakur started his government service as a peon in 2000 and through departmental promotions, he reached the post of Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) at Employment Office in Jaisalmer. But now his promotion process has also come under the scanner.

Investigations revealed that from 2008 to 2013, he served as the Personal Assistant (PA) of the then minister Saleh Mohammad of erstwhile Ashok Gehlot government. Thus suspicion has deepened as to what sensitive information he accessed during that period and how he passed it on to Pakistan.

Shakur has been accused of serious charges including treason, espionage and leaking strategic information. Security agencies suspect he shared confidential information related to the Indian Army and administration with Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

It has come to light that he roamed in the bordering areas, clicked photographs, shared mobile locations and kept a close watch on the activities of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Call records, social media chats, WhatsApp groups and emails recovered from Shakur's mobile phone are being investigated with the help of cyber cell and technical experts. Many suspicious numbers have been found to be linked to Pakistan and Gulf countries.

Rajasthan ATS, IB, military intelligence and CID are working together to decode this network. According to sources, many people have been kept under surveillance. After probing his bank accounts, officials have detected some suspicious transactions in the last two years, where money may have come from foreign sources. This apart, records of his departmental leaves, especially foreign trips, are also being investigated. Efforts are on to find out whether his trips were part of any direct contact with ISI.