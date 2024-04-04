Rajasthan Govt Comes Up With Dress Code for Employees; Bans Jeans, T-shirts at Offices

Jaipur: After changing the dinner table menu in government offices of Rajasthan, the Bhajan Lal Sharma led BJP government in the state has formed a new dress code for government employees at offices asking them to wear “dignified dress” while banning jeans and T-shirts.

An order to this effect issued by Joint Secretary in the General Administration Department, Neetu Rajeshwar read that "dignified dress, discipline, etiquette and morality should be ensured by officers/personnel in all government offices”. “It is directed that dignified dress should be maintained in the office. Jeans, T-shirts and other indecent attire should not be used,” the order added.

Rajasthan govt order on dress code for employees at offices

The order comes after instructions by Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant at a high-level meeting held on March 27 this year.

The order has been shared with the concerned officers for compliance.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant had issued directions over change in the food menu of the meetings held in government offices. The menu, while banning non-veg food in the government meetings, allowed roasted gram, roasted peanuts and multi-grain digestive biscuits to be consumed by the officers and employees.

Pertinently, management at the Jharkhand Mahadev temple in Rajasthan capital Jaipur too had in July last year formed a dress code for the devotees asking them not to wear ripped jeans, shorts, frocks, night suits and mini-skirts.

President, Jharkhand Mahadev Temple, Jayprakash Somani had said at the time that the directions were passed after many devotees complained that visiting the temple in torn jeans and mini-skirts was against Indian culture.