Rajasthan Govt Committed To Getting Bharatpur International Recognition: CM

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said his government is committed to getting international recognition for tourist places of Bharatpur.

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma visits Keoladeo National Park, in Bharatpur (ANI)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday said his government is committed to getting international recognition for tourist places of Bharatpur. Sharma visited the Keoladeo Ghana National Park in the morning. His two-day visit to Bharatpur concludes on Saturday.

The chief minister visited the entire area of the park, walking from the main gate to the bird 'viewpoint'. He expressed happiness on seeing the lakes filled with rainwater. Sharma said the state government was making efforts to get international recognition for Bharatpur and promote its tourist places.

The chief minister issued directions to complete the repair work of the road from the main gate of the park to the Keoladeo temple on time. He directed officials to prepare a brochure and a short film containing detailed information on all tourist places of Bharatpur district, including Keoladeo.

