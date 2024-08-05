Rajasthan Govt Amending CM Coaching Scheme to Benefit Maximum Students: Minister Gehlot

Jaipur: The present government in Rajasthan is making amendments to the Chief Minister Anuprati Coaching Scheme to benefit maximum students, state minister Avinash Gehlot said in Rajasthan Assembly on Monday. The minister's statement came during the Question Hour when he was responding to supplementary questions asked in this regard by BJP MLA Aadu Ram Meghwal.

Gehlot, the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, said the scheme was launched by the previous Congress government in the financial year 2021-22 to provide students free preparation for competitive exams held for admission to various professional courses and recruitment in government jobs.

He said the present government is making amendments to the Chief Minister Anuprati Coaching Scheme for its better implementation so that maximum students are benefitted, and it does not intend to discontinue any such scheme which is in the interest of the students of the state.

During the launch of the scheme, a first-time provision was made to benefit 10,000 students. The number of student beneficiaries was increased to 15,000 and then 30,000 in the following years, Gehlot said. He said that until last year, over 20,000 students were getting the benefit of the scheme.

He informed that under the coaching scheme, students are selected on the basis of their home districts, categories, and the exams they are appearing. Online applications of the candidates are received and eligible candidates are selected for coaching based on merit as per the guidelines issued by the department from time to time.